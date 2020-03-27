Masicka Drops ‘God Damn’ Music Video: Watch

Genahsyde trailblazer Masicka is back with some new music, the deejay is blowing up YouTube with his viral video for the track God Damn. Six hours after the new visuals premiered, it had already racked up over 100k views with an extensive thread of fan feedback, all applauding the creative team behind the production, i.e. Masicka himself along with 1Syde Music and RD Studios.

The millennial deejay is definitely hot right now without a doubt; this is his third musical release since 2020. In January he dropped his easy sounding single Rich, followed by his masterful track Ice Cream Truck just 3 weeks ago and the official music video a short time after, which premiered March 19th, combined the two have summed up over 800k views and counting.

While his studio time could be longer and more frequent, Masicka has been keeping busy on the road. He performed in Antigua early this year at the One Nation Concert with Reggae sensation Koffee, then later in London along with dancehall’s princess Shenseea at 02 Academy Brixton. Also visiting several other countries during his Israel – Europe Tour, that which included Germany, Sweden, Italy, Berlin, Zurich and Stockholm to name a few.

Now it looks like the Image deejay is spending a little more time making new music. His latest, God Damn seems to be a fusion of pressing topics that he wanted to unleash, somewhat of a tell all update about what’s been going on with Genahsyde’s most eligible.

The song says, he’s no racist, he’s been with all kinds of ladies, shopping (no Macy’s), his money is up, he’s a big spender so when strapped with his Matic he is usually rocking the latest. More of the lyrics delve into glass-shattering sexcapades, a hot music career, staying out of the gossip and back to just constantly spending all those dead faces (you know, the ones on money).

The tracks is a lyrical explosion, he could have easily made three separate songs with all that he’s got going on in God Damn. The music video, like the track is all about Masicka, he captivates every scene delivering his rhymes while an exotic dancer snaps her body to the beat — during which he tosses an endless stream of dead faces on her ofcourse. Check out the visuals below –

Source: Dancehallmag