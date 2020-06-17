Intence Drops Video For New Single ‘Through The Gate,’ After Being Bombed By Kartel

For dancehall artiste Intence, releasing a song with a music video is his legislation, apparently the same is true for his words, as he declares in his latest rendition entitled “Through the Gate.” The new visuals are the first professional appearance from Intence since his new look, which received wide disapproval from fans.

The artiste said, “anything yuh hear mi chat, dat a legislation… a fight mi fight fi dis, mi neva get nuh nomination, from mi brake, nuh brake, straight exhilaration.” The ‘Eagle Sound Productions’ track was released on June 15, 2020, with distribution by Zojak Worldwide and Kraiggi Badart.

In an upbeat and brisk manner, the 4th Genna deejay, takes a swipe at his detractors for all to see. To whom it may concern the Yeng Badness singer puts his whole profile as a brand, artiste, and person on display.

Through the Gate is filled with limericks, and alliterations, shooting lyrical bullets between the lines of every rhyme. There the deejay without calling any names is in a militant mood, not mincing words about staking his rightful place in the dancehall.

In a novel type of flow for him, Intence goes all out to highlight his uniqueness. “Even if we wear di said size, nuh same shoes…” He highlights the fact that there is none like him in the streets, with the girls and most importantly, in the business. “Through di gate yute, who like who rate who hate who…”

Although the Fire First deejay is prominent in the almost 3-minute KDVisuals876 music video, funnily, it may have upstaged by the almost 1-minute viral video released on Instagram, last week.

The short video showed what could be assumed to a response in fate, as the Kintyre, St Andrew video shoot was video-bombed by Vybz Kartel‘s Run Dancehall song being played by a passing BMW.

Of course, we have to say, that perhaps in prophetic response, Intence would probably say that he might not be the one to ever run the business, but “to dancehall dem a one big abomination”.

Watch the new visuals for Through the Gate below.

Source: Dancehallmag