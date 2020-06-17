Sikka Rymes Enlists Popular YouTuber Nitro Immortal In ‘Punching Bag’ Music Video: Watch

Gaza VP Sikka Rymes continues to demand his share of the spotlight in Dancehall with the release of the music video for his single, Punching Bag. The music video was premiered two days ago with popular Jamaican Youtuber Nitro Immortal as one of the artiste’s co-stars.

Punching Bag, which was first released in May, recounts the dilemma of a young male who is controlled and abused by his partner, characterized in the music video as a demanding woman in need of a more assertive, ambitious, and employed mate. Serving as the ideal replacement, Sikka Rymes assumes the role of the masculinity she desires as a successful artiste with all the perks of wealth.

YouTuber and comedian Nitro Immortal plays sidekick to the abused male, bringing with him his 133,000 Instagram followers and over 207,000 subscribers on YouTube to support Sikka Rymes’ latest video.

Punching Bag joins the likes of Govanna’s HAMANTS Convo Parts 1 and 2 in solidifying the fruitful marriage between Dancehall and popular comedians to deliver entertaining and hilarious music videos for Dancehall fans.

The music video for Punching Bag, which is currently ranked as the top 16the trending video on YouTube in Jamaica, has already racked up over 62,000 views since its upload to YouTube on Sunday and continues to attract Dancehall fans across the diaspora.

The release of the music video for Punching Bag comes just one week after the release of the videos for his recent tracks Heavyweight, with Vybz Kartel, and “1 Day”.

Sikka Rymes has been steadily releasing new music since the start of the year with over 12 songs and 14 videos released since January. Working closely with Vybz Kartel, the artiste is set to be featured on Kartel’s upcoming album, Of Dons and Divas, to be released on June 26.

Source: Dancehallmag