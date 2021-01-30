Indian High Commission Hosts Free Medical Camps January 31

Hundreds of persons are expected to benefit from free medical camps scheduled to take place across the island on Sunday, January 31.

The health camps, organised by the High Commission of India, are expected to run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be 14 camps in nine parishes – St. Mary, Kingston, Portland, St. Ann, St. James, Manchester, St. Catherine, Clarendon and St. Elizabeth. Medical camps in Kingston will be held at Chandolu Global Healthcare, 11 Eastwood Park Road and Constant Spring Library, 5 Cassava Piece Road.

The event will be held by the High Commission in recognition of the 72nd Republic Day of India, which was celebrated on January 26. It is being supported by 40 Indian community doctors, pharmaceutical companies, AIIMS Colleges, Northern Caribbean University, Custodes and Parish Councils.

India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, told JIS News that the Commission is happy to provide a platform for persons to give back to the community.

“In essence, the people who are giving back are these doctors, so I give full credit to the doctors who are participating. I give full credit to the pharmaceutical companies who will come out willingly to give back to the society,” he said.

He said the idea came about following discussions with the doctors and other stakeholders “who were willing to come on board”.

“We are very fortunate that we have received the cooperation of our community doctors, the parishes, the Mayors and the churches who we have reached out to,” the Ambassador said.

The High Commissioner noted that there are plans to have annual camps and to increase their numbers.

“Hopefully, if this is successful, which we hope it will be, then next year around the same time when our National Day comes up, we will reach out to all parishes. That’s our hope,” he said.

He said the medical centres will offer general health checkups, medication and other services, such as blood pressure and diabetes checks.