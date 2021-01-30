Minister Williams Charges CMU Graduates To Help Revitalise Industry

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, has charged graduates of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) to utilise the training they have received from the internationally recognised institution to revitalise the industry, which had suffered a downturn at the peak of the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

“Our hope is that the skills and knowledge you have acquired will give you confidence to face the future unafraid,” she said.

The Education Minister was delivering the keynote address at the virtual graduation ceremony for the CMU’s Class of 2020 held on Thursday (January 28).

More than 200 graduates received Associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in various areas of study, which will prepare them for jobs in the sector.

These include Marine Engineering; Marine Transportation; Logistics and Supply Chain Management; Customs Processes, Freight Forwarding and Immigration; International Shipping; and Security Administration and Management.

Minister Williams congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

“Congratulations to you, our graduating class of 2020 for having successfully completed your course of study. You are now ready to move ahead in your careers in the maritime industry. You have reached this point through commitment, persistence and discipline, characteristics that will serve you well in your future endeavours,” she said.

CMU President, Professor Evan Duggan, in his address, commended students and teaching staff for adapting to the challenging times by making the transition to online learning.

“With your drive and effort, I am convinced we can make the maritime world a more collaborative, exciting, sustainable and progressive sector to work in. I wish you every success and prosperity in your forthcoming positions as maritime experts and I am certain you will make an invaluable contribution to the sector,” he said.

The ceremony included the presentation of special awards from the CMU and affiliated organisations for outstanding academic performance.

Lashawn Malcolm received the award for Most Outstanding Graduate in Shipping and Logistics from the Shipping Association of Barbados, as well as the Dean’s Award for Top Academic Excellence in the Faculty of Shipping and Logistics.

Sashan Brown was presented with the award for Most Outstanding Graduate in Customs Processing, Freight Forwarding and Immigration from MairTrans International Logistics Limited.

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol Security Award for Most Outstanding Security Student, went to Easton Douglas, who also took home the Dean’s Award for Top Academic Excellence from the CMU’s Centre for Security Counter-Terrorism and Non-Proliferation.

Romaine Phang received the Dean’s Award for Top Academic Excellence in the Faculty of Marine and Nautical Studies.