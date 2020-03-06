I-Octane Dismisses Fan Backlash For Statements On Stage In Grand Cayman

Dancehall artiste I-Octane has once again been thrown into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The artiste, who recently said that he’s adapted his style of music to include more gritty lyrics because he felt his positive renditions weren’t getting enough play, had to defend a statement that he made while performing for a massive crowd in the Grand Cayman.

Some fans quickly began to question if he was supporting a practice that is frowned upon in Jamaica. They thought that he gave a nod to: “Di man dem wah suck p-ssy”. He made the statements that he says fans misheard, before he began to perform his hit 2014 song “Gyal Ting.”

In an almost immediate response following the show I-Octane, whose real name is Byiome Muir posted: “THIS IS DI VIDEO WEH DEM A RUN WID A SAY MI SAY [ WEH DI MAN DEM WEH SUCK P-SSY……. WEN MI SAY WEH DI MAN DEM DEH WEH SAY P-SSY…… I DONT KNOW HOW SUM PPL HEAR SUCK IN THIS BUT TO EACH IS OWN STILL ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ] ANYWAY ……………… LISTEN UP

MI TELL UNNU SAY A FUCKRY UNNU LOVE/LIKE SO A [email protected] UNNU GWINE GET………. BANGA FONE BUS AND SUM PPL A CUS SAY WHERE IS DI POSITIVE SONGS……… AND MY REPLY WAS UNNU NAH LISTEN TO NTTN POSITIVE CAUSE…… WEH DI FIRE GONE AND ONE CHANCE WUDA BE TWO OF DI BIGGEST SONGS RITE NOW AND UNNU OVA LOOK DEM…… LOOK AT DIS NOW….. MI SHELL DUN CAYMAN….. AND INSTEAD UNNU SAY YES KING GREAT WORK ZEEN…… UNNU A POST UP VIDEO FI MEK DI KING LOOK BAD BECAUSE IT AGO KILL UNNU FI SAY DI KING GREAT….. SO GUH OUT A UNNU WAY FI TRY FIND BAD FI SAY….. MI DUN TELL UNNU WHO NAH WORK WID WI AFI WATCH WI A WORK ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> .”

In the post he once again reiterates the need for hits like Banga Fone and once again bemoans the fact that positive music is no longer given the respect and attention it deserves.

His fans also posted under the short video clip showing not only their support but their understanding of the artiste’s new view of his music. The video clip doesn’t quite clear up what he said and it can be interpreted as suck or maybe wah sum.

His fans are supporting the latter.

One commenter said: “Artist a dat deh pon dem mind dats why dem brain conceive dat…b^ll^t fi dem,” another said: “Youth dont surprise a some pussy hole bowy weh inna the music industry a do it gwan put inn the work youth,” and another supporter added: “BREDDA MI TIRED FI TELL YUH STOP WASTE TIME PON WASTE PEOPLE AND WASTE ARGUMENT. ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> PEOPLE JUST SIT AND WAIT FI TRY CREATE [email protected]! THATS WHY ME NUH WAH NUH BODY TEL ME SEH ME A DU GREAT OR DEM LOVE HOW ME A DU MI THING CAUSE A FI DEM MOUTH AGUH CHAT F*CKRY IF ME SHOULD A FALL OFF OR MEK A MISTAKE. SUH DEM CAN KEEP DEM OPINION/ADVICE OR WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT.”

It seems he’s moved on from the issue as a post on Instagram a few days later after he performed in Canada, he said: “Been a shell shows. The internet just a catch on but it’s nothing new ask the day one fans dem bout mi. #ioctanelive is a big thing! #reggae #Dancehall # music.”

