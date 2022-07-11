How was the Weepy-Voiced Killer Captured?

Paul Michael Stephani was about to do it again. He picked up a 19-year-old sex worker, Denise Williams, on August 21, 1982 in Minneapolis. Instead of driving back to the city where he picked her up, he began driving through a dark suburban area. She immediately sensed danger. He turned onto a dead-end road and stabbed her 15 times with a screwdriver. She stretched her hand over, grabbed a glass bottle that was on the ground, and hit Stephani on his head, causing cuts to his head and face.

She screamed at the top of her lungs, drawing the attention of a man who lived in proximity. The man saw Stephani trying to stab Williams again and wrestled him, causing Stephani to flee. The man called an ambulance, and helped identify Stephani later on. When the Weepy-Voiced Killer returned to his apartment, he noticed the large amount of blood he was losing and sought medical help; a call which confirmed that Paul is the known “Weepy-Voiced Killer”.

His Trial

During the Simons murder trial. Stephani’s loved ones- ex-wife, sister, and female housemate (relationship unknown), testified that they believed the caller who revealed the attacks was Stephani. Though, these were not enough to observe him because of the distorted voice over the phone because of the crying.

Stephani was however convicted in relation to Simons and Williams for murder and attempted murder respectively. He was sentenced to 40 years, though he only served 16 because he died in prison from cancer in 1998. He was diagnosed with skin cancer a year prior.

After being diagnosed with skin cancer, he was told that he has less than one year to live. He subsequently confessed to the murders of Kim Compton. Barbara Simons, and Kathy Greening.

Read more: McKoy’s Crime News