Paul Michael Stephani, who was born on September 8, 1944, was an American serial killer who was more commonly known by his nickname, the Weepy-Voiced-Killer. This nickname was ascribed to him due to a series of phone calls he anonymously made to the police reporting his crimes. His high-pitched voice was distinctive, so even if he did not declare himself, it was evident who was calling. He sounded remorseful in all his calls. Stephani killed three women in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area.

Karen Potack was one of Stephani’s first victims. On December 31, 1980, he beat her so violently that he inflicted wounds, but she survived, barely, as she was left with a permanent brain injury, but she survived. He called the police himself at 3:00am to report the attack, but not to turn himself in. This was the beginning of a series of murders, remorseful-sounding self-reports, and run-around for investigators. He directed the police to the location, stating “There is a girl hurt there”.

Next on his list was an 18-year-old student from Wisconsin named Kimberly Compton, on June 3, 1981. After killing her, he contacted the police with his remorseful weepy voice as he sobbed, “God damn, will you find me? I just stabbed somebody with an ice pick. I can’t stop myself. I keep killing somebody.” Seemingly regretful of his crime, he called the police two days later, apologized for killing her, stated he would turn himself in, but never showed. He called back the next day to inform police that newspaper accounts of some of the murders were inaccurate. No sound from him until June 11, when he called again to cry “I’m sorry for what I did to Compton.”

Then, he killed Kathleen Greening who was found dead at her home. Stephani did not call the police after killing her, but he later confessed that he killed her by drowning her.

His fourth victim (last murder victim) was 40-year-old nurse Barbara Simons. The two met at a bar where she gave Stephani a cigarette after he asked for one. She spent the night at the bar with him then told the waitress, “He’s cute. I hope he’s nice, since he’s giving me a ride home.” She was found stabbed to death the next day. He contacted the police saying “Please don’t talk, just listen… I’m sorry I killed that girl. I stabbed her 40 times. Kimberly Compton was the first one over in St. Paul”.

And he never stopped hurting women until he was captured .

