Horrific video shows Indy man ramming mom with car during police chase

An Indiana man trying to escape police rammed his car into his own mom — sending the older woman flying several feet into the air, shocking new video shows.
JaJuan Burley allegedly refused to pull over for police Friday morning and led authorities on a 20-minute, high-speed chase in Fort Wayne, about two hours north of Indianapolis, according to a report.
Burley, 38, ended up driving to the home of his mom, Juanita Gray, where he stopped in front and exchanged something with the woman before trying to speed off, WTPA reported.
But as he accelerated, he somehow struck the 57-year-old, sending her soaring, according to the video, which was posted on X by @layxsnv.
“in Fort Wayne … a man just ran his mom OVER,” @layxsnv wrote with the clip, which shows a black car make a sudden start and Gray, in a maroon shirt and black pants, in the air.
An officer was grazed in the incident.
Passersby videotaping the exchange could be heard gasping “Ooh!” as Gray was struck and tossed. Then police opened fire on the suspect, the Daily Mail reported.
Gray is expected to be okay and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Both Burley, who was struck by one of the shots, and the officer he grazed also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Burley has been charged with battery of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, disarming, resisting arrest in a vehicle, and criminal recklessness, with narcotics charges pending.
His mom faces charges of obstruction of justice.
SOURCE: New york post