Hassan Set For Ostrava 5000m

Doha 2019 World 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan will headline the 5000m field at the Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Ostrava, The Czech Republic on September 8, 2020.

Hassan is the top name announced by organisers today to mark one month to go to the meeting’s 59th edition.

Primary among the 27-year-old Dutchwoman’s ambitions will the meeting record of 14:30.18 set by Meseret Defar in 2007.

Hassan clocked 4:04.02 to win on that occasion, a PB in that early stage of her international career. She’s gone on to clock 3:51.95 and 14:22.12 for the 5000m, both among her wide-ranging collection of European records.

