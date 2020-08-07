Drake Joins Popcaan On New FIXTAPE Project

Drake has two guest spots on Popcaan’s new dancehall mixtape with the Jamaican DJ collective Chromatic Sound.

He appears on “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn,” the latter which also features PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Drake has been active in 2020 with the release of his full-length project Dark Lane Demo Tapes as well as a number of other collaborations.

He’s teamed up with Future on “Life Is Good” and “Desires,” DJ Khaled on “POPSTAR” and “GREECE,” and Lil Yachty on “Oprah’s Bank Account.”

Yiy Change Fixtape follows Popcaan’s December mixtape, Vanquish, which was his first release for Drake’s OVO Sound imprint.