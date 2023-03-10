Hanover Man Charged with Murder of 9-year-old Nikita Noel

The Hanover police has confirmed that criminal charges has been laid against a man in connection with the murder of of 9-year-old Nikita Noel, in Kew district, Lucea, Hanover on February 1.
The accused man, Omar Green, who is also of a Lucea address was charged yesterday afternoon with murder and is scheduled to appear before the Lucea Parish Court in Hanover, on March 14.
Nikita was reported missing by her mother on February 1st, after she did not return home from school at Esher Primary.
A search was launched to find the missing infant, whose body was later discovered meters from her home in Kew district.
At the time of the incident investigators reported that the 9-year-old was raped and then strangled to death.
Green was taken into custody and charged on Thursday, following an investigation.
The funeral service for the late Nikita Noel will be held this Saturday, March 11, at the Jockey Factory compound in Lucea, Hanover, starting at 11:00am.