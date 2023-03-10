Farmer Murdered in Shrewsbury, St Elizabeth

The Black River police in St Elizabeth have commenced a probe into the death of a man, who was shot and killed at his home in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth on Thursday night, March 9.
He has been identified as 25-year-old Maurice Hudson, farmer also of Shrewsbury community.
Reports are that about 9:00pm, Hudson was at his home when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Hudson was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.