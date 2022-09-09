Great Reception For Razor B in New York

High Energy Caribbean artiste Razor B is excited that his first performance in Brooklyn New York for Labour Day Weekend was extremely well received.
The artiste, booked to perform for the first time alongside Shaneil Muir, Teejay and Mr. Killa at Sundays Labour Day Fest in New York, saw it as a dream come true to deliver a full set to fans in the United States.
“Circumstances beyond my control made me unable to visit the US to perform for years after my monster hits were trending in America , but God knows best and I’m glad now my fans are able to see me in person, there is no stopping me now,” Razor B shared
The Dancehall and Soca hit maker now has his official work permit for the United States and already hit the ground running with New York events. Razor B is also slated to perform in Rochester Upstate New York on Saturday Night at Taste of The Bahamas and then in Brooklyn on Sunday for the Reggae on the Avenue series at Belly Full Restaurant.
“Expect high energy from Razor B for every show, expect a full set and know that I cater to the ladies! Ladies love a Razor B set and men who love women come out to Razor B shows, so expect a Movie!” Razor B added
The artiste also just released his “Rhum In My Cup” soca single and video is also gearing up to release his Dancehall Drill single “Whoop Whoop” from London label Trill City Global.