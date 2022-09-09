31-year-old Daniele Hunter Missing, from St Catherine

Thirty-one-year-old Daniele Hunter of Portsmouth, Portmore in St. Catherine has been missing since May 2022.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that Hunter was last seen on Matthews Lane in Kingston wearing a green T-shirt and a pair of khaki shorts. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daniele Hunter is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.