Grants Pen in St. Thomas to Benefit from Highway Project

The Grants Pen community in St. Thomas is to reap economic benefits from the development of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), with plans afoot for the construction of entertainment and rest-stop facilities in the area.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who toured sections of the parish on April 13, including the leg of the highway nearest to the community, gave details of the undertaking.
Mr. Holness revealed that an additional $40 million has been pumped into the SCHIP, to give Grants Pen residents access to the highway, since the major road network no longer passes through the community.
Pointing out that the sum is an “investment in the community”, he further stated that, “how it is utilised is going to determine the level of benefits the community gets”.
“I am happy to hear that the Member of Parliament (James Robertson) has plans for the community, which include developing the community as a fishing village, putting in entertainment facilities and rest-stop facilities,” the Prime Minister said.
“So that little community, which we estimate would have about 500 residents, will now have some economic benefits to gain from this highway being developed,” Mr. Holness added.
The SCHIP is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with co-funding from the Government of Jamaica and China EX-IM Bank.
The objective of the project is to improve the alignment and capacity of the existing southern coastal main arterial road to make it safe and efficient, free from flooding and provide for future development.