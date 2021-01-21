Gas Prices up $0.82, Diesel Prices up $1.46 on Thursday

Motorists will see an increase when they visit the pumps on Thursday, January 21, 2021, with Petrojam Limited announcing prices for its petroleum products.

Price movements reflect changes in US Gulf reference prices and movement in the foreign currency exchange rates.

E10-87 and E10-90 gasoline will be sold for $115.93 and $118.76 per litre respectively, up to $0.82 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $116.41 per litre following an increase of $1.46, while Kerosene is up by $0.55 and will be sold for $92.40 per litre.

Propane will be sold for $54.98 per litre, up $1.64 and Butane will be sold for $52.66 per litre an increase of $2.15.

Marketing companies and retailers and dealers will add their respective markup.