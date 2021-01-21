Calabar High School Launches its Own Track Club Legacy Athletics

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Many times, boys’ champs’ winners Calabar High launches Jamaica’s fourth professional track and field club Legacy Athletics on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The club that will be based at Calabar High School on Red Hills Road and will see Omar Hawes as head of the four-member coaching staff, is an ambitious project that they hope will help to add to the track and field product in the country known to produce some of the world’s best athletes.

Chairman of the school Board Karl Johnson has been installed as chairman of Legacy Athletics with principal Albert Corcha one of the Directors.

The rest of the management team is President and CEO Andrea Hardware who is also the manager of the boy’s champs’ team, Omar Hawes will be a director, head coach, and technical leader, He will also be in charge of the sprints.

Legacy will join a host of other Jamaican clubs including the Stephen Francis- led MVP TC, Racers TC led by Glen Mills and the G C Foster Sports College-based Sprintec TC.

Athletes already at the include Michael Bentley, Jura Levy, Tyrek Wilson, Anthony Carpenter, Dejour Russell, Crystal Morrison, and Malik James King.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....