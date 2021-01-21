Calabar High School Launches its Own Track Club Legacy Athletics

Many times, boys’ champs’ winners Calabar High launches Jamaica’s fourth professional track and field club Legacy Athletics on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The club that will be based at Calabar High School on Red Hills Road and will see Omar Hawes as head of the four-member coaching staff, is an ambitious project that they hope will help to add to the track and field product in the country known to produce some of the world’s best athletes.

Chairman of the school Board Karl Johnson has been installed as chairman of Legacy Athletics with principal Albert Corcha one of the Directors.

The rest of the management team is President and CEO Andrea Hardware who is also the manager of the boy’s champs’ team, Omar Hawes will be a director, head coach, and technical leader, He will also be in charge of the sprints.

Legacy will join a host of other Jamaican clubs including the Stephen Francis- led MVP TC, Racers TC led by Glen Mills and the G C Foster Sports College-based Sprintec TC.

Athletes already at the include Michael Bentley, Jura Levy, Tyrek Wilson, Anthony Carpenter, Dejour Russell, Crystal Morrison, and Malik James King.