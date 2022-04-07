Gas Prices Down $0.25 and $0.25, Diesel Down $0.25

Motorists will see a decrease for gasoline and diesel when they go to the pumps on Thursday, April 7, 2022, according to the latest from the state-owned oil refinery Petrojam.

E-10 87 will sell for $191.08 per litre and E-10 90 will be sold for $196.09 per litre, both down by $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $196.70 per litre down by $0.25, while Kerosene is also down by $0.25 and will be sold for 171.31 per litre.

Meanwhile, Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for 79.94 per litre, down by $1.92 and Butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $91.17 per litre after a decrease of $1.63.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.

