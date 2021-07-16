Fruit Vendor Killed While Peeling Orange

A fruit vendor was shot to death along Omara Road, off Hagley Park Road, in St Andrew, this morning (July 16).

The deceased has been identified as Steve Gordon.

According to reports, sometime after 6 am, Gordon was at his stall peeling an orange, when he was approached by gunmen who shot him multiple times, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and Gordon was found in a pool of blood.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St Andrew Central police are investigating the incident.