Fruit Vendor Killed While Peeling Orange

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A fruit vendor was shot to death along Omara Road, off Hagley Park Road, in St Andrew, this morning (July 16).

The deceased has been identified as Steve Gordon.

According to reports, sometime after 6 am, Gordon was at his stall peeling an orange, when he was approached by gunmen who shot him multiple times, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and Gordon was found in a pool of blood.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St Andrew Central police are investigating the incident.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist