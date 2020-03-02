Former Miss Jamaica contestant dies after beating at ATM

A former Miss Jamaica contestant, Tamara Sinclair, died last month, presumably from injuries she sustained when a Bronx woman and her friends reportedly beat her up after she refused to let her attacker into a bank lobby.

As a result, a woman, Reign Harney, is now facing murder and robbery charges in relation to the death of Sinclair, who was a nursing assistant.

Harney was arrested last week and arraigned in the Bronx Criminal Court last Friday.

Reports are that Sinclair, 44, was in a TD Bank vestibule on White Plains Road near Pelham Parkway South on February 11, when Harney banged on the glass door, demanding that Sinclair let her in.

Sinclair refused and later crossed the street to a Bank of America location, where Harney and two friends reportedly attacked her. Police responded to the assault, but no report was filed.

One of the women who are still at large snatched Sinclair’s cell phone, pushed her to the ground and kicked her when she tried to fight back, prosecutors said.

Another of the assailants took Sinclair’s wallet, gave it to Harney to rifle through, and kicked the victim down the bank vestibule steps, according to court papers.

Sinclair filed a police report on February 17.

Three days after that, she went to Montefiore Medical Centre complaining of head and chest pains, police sources said.

A doctor warned Sinclair that blood clots that developed from the beating could kill her, but her family said she feared a big hospital bill, so she went home.

She subsequently died at home.

The NYPD is investigating why no report was filed on the day of the attack and trying to apprehend the other two persons who were reportedly involved in the attack.