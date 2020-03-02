Boris Johnson’s estranged wife ‘in pieces’ and children ‘furious’ over engagement

EXCLUSIVE: Friends have told of the hurt and anger of the Prime Minister’s family, with estranged wife Marina Wheeler said to be crushed by news of his engagement to Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson’s estranged wife is said to be “in pieces” and their children “furious” at news that he is engaged to Carrie Symonds.

Friends say Marina Wheeler, who is divorcing the serial-cheat Prime Minister and battled cancer last year, is struggling to come to terms with the development.

A source said: “Marina has had a tough year with her health scare and the divorce and is very worried about how the kids are handling it too. She’s just in pieces over it all.”

Other friends said the 55-year-old was “crushed” by the news.

And sources say their four grown-up kids are “furious” at Mr Johnson over his relationship with Carrie – who at 31 is 24 years his junior.

They are said to have barely met her and believe she started seeing him while he was still living with their mum.

Mr Johnson is thought to have told Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22, and Theodore Apollo, 20, last week that he and Carrie are having a baby.