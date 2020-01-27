Former Jamaican Cop and Dancehall Producer, ‘Milla9’, Taken to US Police Department Following Murder Charge

Latest Jamaica News: Former Jamaican Cop and Dancehall music producer, ‘Milla9’, has been arrested and charged for murder and attempted robbery, which was recorded on closed-circuit television at a house in Irvine, California in the United States last year, made his first court appearance on Thursday, January 23.

Omar Miller, a 41-year-old was booked along with fellow Jamaican, 34-year-old Andre Omar Andrews, a resident of Miramar, Florida.

Both men were transported in US Custody and charged in Florida in December of last year for murder, criminal conspiracy and assault with a firearm.

They were later extradited to California on Wednesday, January 22, where they appeared before the Jude at Central Justice Centre the following day.

According to US media reports, a third man, Devon Quinland, was booked by an officer for offence along with the Jamaicans, but was not in court with them on Thursday, January 23.

Prosecutors stated that all three facing additionally charges with “special circumstances of murder committed during the commission of a robbery and murder committed during the commission of a burglary.”

They face the death penalty if convicted on all charges, US media reports stated.

All three accused men are being remanded without bond in the Orange County Jail, and are rescheduled to face the Judge in court for arraignment next month.

The charges, according to United States media reports, in relation to a home-invasion robbery and shooting that resulted with the death of one resident and another injured in Irvine, California on October 26, 2019.

The dead man has been identified as a 20-year-old Raymond Alcala. The other victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, stated by police reports.

The Irvine police department in California provided surveillance footage and photos from inside the home two days after the killing via their official Twitter account. It proved that both men with firearms gained illegal entry into the residence.

During the investigations, the Jamaicans were accosted and subsequently arrested in December. It is not known when or where the third accused, Quinland, was arrested and charged.

Miller, a former music producer for incarcerated dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel, currently serving time for murder, and also for other local dancehall deejays, including Popcaan and Jah Vinci.

Miller, as an ex-member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was charged for murder in 2007, but was acquitted of the charge four years later.