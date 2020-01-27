Two Arrested in Hopewell for Illegal Firearm

Officers attached to the Lucea Police Division arrested a man and a woman in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, at Jumpp Town in Hopewell community, Hanover on Saturday, January 25.

The identities of both accused have been withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the police are that between the hours of 5:00 a.m., and 9:00 a.m., the police were on operation in Jumpp Town when they observe an illegal firearm being thrown out through the window of a house.

The weapon a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds was retrieved, and both occupants of the house taken into custody.

