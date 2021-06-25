Foota Hype’s Brother Murdered In Cassava Piece

A man was killed in the community of Cassava Piece on Thursday evening, in what appears to be a reprisal for a beating that took place in the area. The deceased man was identified to be the brother of popular sound system selector Foota Hype, who at this time Is deeply impacted by the loss.

Even though there have not been many details regarding the murder, sources in the community of Cassava Piece, told the Jamaica Star that the man who committed the crime was beaten for nothing, choosing to take revenge by later arming himself, ending up shooting the wrong person.

Dead is Rohan who was well known in the community of Cassava Piece as Bourbon and residents say that he was just going to get cigarettes at a shop when upon crossing the road, he received the fatal hit.

While in deep mourning, Foota posted on his Instagram, “RIP Rohan aka Shortman. Walk good brother”, also adding, “I can see the devil is after my soul which he will never have.”