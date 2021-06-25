Dear McKoy: My Mother doesn’t agree with me getting married for papers

Dear McKoy,

I have always read your entries and they’re very helpful. I want to marry a man for papers but my mother is warning against it because she says it’s immoral. I don’t see what the issue is because I am only trying to seek a better life. I’m so frustrated because she has tried everything to discourage me. She even told the man I’m not a good woman and all sorts of things so he can leave me. I can’t believe my own mother is doing this to me. I actually do like him and would like to see how far things can go but my mom is coming between us. What should I do?

V.K.

Dear V.K.,

As harsh as it sounds, you do not have to include your mother in all your plans. You are a big woman and if this man makes you happy, do what you must. Many times we rely on the opinions of others to dictate our lives. 

McKoy

