A thirty-three-year-old motorist died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision in Portmore on Tuesday.

He is Phillepo Swaby of Bellwood Road, Westchester, Portmore in St. Catherine.

Reports from the Caymanas Police are that about 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, Swaby was traveling along the Grange Road when he allegedly lost control of his Toyota Probox motor car and crashed into a tree. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.