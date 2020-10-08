Deplorable St Ann’s Bay Cemetery

The St Ann’s Bay Cemetery, the main one in St Ann, is in a deplorable condition and the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC) says it’s to take action immediately to clean it up.

The cemetery, that is supposed to be officially closed, still has burials taking place there. It is heavily overgrown. Councillor for St Ann’s Bay Dalas Dickenson has for months been drawing attention to the poor state of the cemetery, that is only about 400 metres from the SAMC.

Today again, he said the Council had to take action.

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay and Chairman of the SAMC, Sydney Stewart, agreed that the cemetery was in a bad state. He said “blame for the state of the cemetery must be laid at the feet of the Road and Works Department.” He said a limited maintenance programme (“length man”) would be suspended for a month for serious heavy bushing to be done.