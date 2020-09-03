EOJ fully prepared for General Election

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is in a full state of readiness to conduct the General Election tomorrow, Thursday, September 3. Voting will take place in 6,984 polling stations across the island. The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m., after which the preliminary counting of ballots will take place inside the polling station. Electors who are in line at 5 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

There are 139 candidates vying for a seat in the 63 constituencies across the island comprising 63 candidates representing the Jamaica Labour Party, 63 representing the People’s National Party and 13 independent candidates. There are 108 male candidates and 31 female candidates.