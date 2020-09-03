St James couple charged for illegal gun, ammo

A St. James couple is scheduled to face the court to answer to the charge of
Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following their arrest in
connection with the seizure of a handgun in Lilliput, St. James on Tuesday,
September 1, 2020.
Charged are:24-year-old Okeno Hamilton, otherwise called ‘Keno’ of Lilliput,
St. James and 19-year-old Deandra Morrison, otherwise called ‘Dejanay’, of
Retirement also in St. James
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 5:20 a.m., a team of
officers conducted an operation in the area; a premises was searched and one
9mm pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm cartridges was found inside
the dwelling.
The couple was arrested and subsequently charged following an interview.
Their court dates are being finalised.