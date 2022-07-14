Emily Mayne & Aman Dhiman in US for IMG Academy Jr World Champs

Emily Maye and Aman Dhiman are in the Unites States of America for the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships which will run from July 12 to 15 at the Torrey Pines – South Golf Course in California.

Mayne had a good first day. She posted even par 72 to be tied in the 40th position along with ten other golfers at the close of the first day. Her score card showed four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey for the first round.

The total field for the female golfers is one hundred and sixty-one.

The leader on the female side is Kara Kaneshiro of the USA with a seven under par 65.

Dhiman scored seven over par 79 and is tied at 139th along with nine others. His first round score card showed three birdies, five bogeys, one double bogey and a triple bogey.

The leaderboard has Trevor Garus of the USA at the top with a five under par 67. There are one hundred ninety-nine players in male section.

Both golfers are competing in the 15 – 18 age group category. They have had a busy season to date. They competed in the recently completed 34th Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in Puerto Rico where Mayne topped the Under 18 age group – a first for any local female golfer. As soon as they return from the current championships they will head off the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships (for seniors) in the Turks and Caicos Islands.