Chanderpaul named coach of USA Women

West Indies Test legend, Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of the United States Women’s program, USA Cricket announced last week.

The 47-year-old will take over the helm of both the senior and Under-19 teams and his first assignment will be Cricket West Indies’ Under-19 Riding Stars T20 Championship beginning in Trinidad and Tobago next week.

CWI is yet to announce the tournament.

‘We are thrilled to have attracted someone of Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s caliber to work with both the Women’s Senior and Under-19 teams as Women’s head coach and lead them onto the global stage,” said USA Cricket Operation Director, Richard Done.

Following an illustrious career which yielded 11,867 runs from 164 Tests and 8778 runs from 268 One-Day Internationals, Guyanese Chanderpaul has served in severalcoaching roles. He has featured on the coaching staff of the Guyana Jaguar -Now Guyana Eagles- in the CWI first class championship, in the Caribbean Premier League and with the West Indies Under-19s in preparation for the ICC World Cup earlier this year. Chanderpaul who is based in Florida described the appointment as an ‘incredible one.”

SOURCE: Caribbean life