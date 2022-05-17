Elon Musk Warns Twitter Deal Stuck Without Fake Account Proof

Elon Musk has said his $44bn deal to buy Twitter may be in jeopardy due to a disagreement over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Mr. Musk tweeted that the deal “cannot move forward” unless Twitter backs up its claims that less than 5% of accounts are fake or spam accounts.

Twitter’s boss has hit back at claims that the figure may be inaccurate.

Analysts have speculated that Mr. Musk may be looking for ways to renegotiate the price of the deal or walk away.

On Monday, Mr. Musk said he could seek a lower price for Twitter.

He agreed to the $44bn (£34.5bn) deal buy Twitter with its board in April, but last week Mr. Musk said the deal was “on hold” while he sought details about fake accounts.

On Tuesday, Mr. Musk tweeted that his offer for the firm was based on Twitter’s disclosures to regulators about fake accounts “being accurate”.

Mr. Musk said Twitter boss Parag Agrawal had “publicly refused to show proof” that fewer than 5% of its accounts were fake and said the deal “cannot move forward” until Mr. Agrawal does show proof.

Mr. Musk’s tweet then appeared to be deleted.

The billionaire, who also runs carmaker Tesla, has put the number of fake accounts at 20% or more.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com