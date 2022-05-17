Dear Mckoy: Into The Devil’s Den

Dear Mckoy: My wife went up on a work programme and currently resides in England.  I am a successful businessman so I am in Jamaica running my business.  My wife and I would take turns visiting each other but sometimes the loneliness takes a toll on me.

I met this girl at a restaurant one day and we started chitchatting.  In the nights when I got lonely we would text each other.  We started off with friendly texting and then we went out for dinner.  She was such a calm person and had a sweet personality.   That night I invited her over to my home and she gave the best ride ever.  She explored my body in ways I have never imagined.   The morning I woke up to her in the kitchen making breakfast; not even my wife makes me breakfast in bed so early, that was a winning ticket in my book.  It was a weekend so she stayed over for the entire time; I was drained for work Monday to how she worked me out.

As time progressed we started seeing more of each other and established that it was a fling as I have my wife who I love and adore; she agreed.  She started spending more time at my home but she played her role very well.  I wanted her to have a ride comfortably so I purchased a car for her.  She was so excited and thankful. I genuinely had good intentions for her because she was a good company so I took great care of her.  I would ensure she was ok.

One time we were being intimate and she expressed that she loved me, now I thought it was only ‘sex talk’ so I just ignored it.  I realize that she would make little comments while I was talking to my wife.  One time I spoke on it and she said I should not talk to my wife around her.  That got me mad and I banned her from my home for like 2 weeks.  She apologized and beg to come back and I forgave her.  That night she had me eating her like crazy and had me saying her pussy was the best tasting ever and that was the first time I sexed her without condoms.  We were going ok until I overheard her telling her friend that I belong to her.  I cussed her out and told her we have to end it.  She said I will never be able to leave her.

She kept calling and leaving crazy messages for some time but I totally ignored her.  One day I got a video message from her and I was shocked to see that she recorded the night I was eating her out.  She started blackmailing me but that got me worse upset at her.  She said she would eventually find my wife and send her the video if I didn’t take her back.  I just ignored and blocked her.  She would use other numbers to call but I would block them also.  The girl became a stalker and would just pop up places I would go.  An employee of mine who is a close friend told me that she showed him a glimpse of the video.  I honestly felt like getting someone to destroy her but that’s not me so I couldn’t do it.  What takes the cake now is that she sent me an email with my wife’s contact information.  Now I am so stressed out because I picked up the devil’s daughter and I don’t want my wife to find out.

Stressed Man

Dear Stressed Man: I am sorry to hear about your ordeal.   You need to act now; get a restraining order on her and report her to the relevant authorities.  Ensure you come clean to your wife; let her know what happened before this lady gets to her.  I hope everything works out for you.

All the best sir.

Ask Dear McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com