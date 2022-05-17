Dear Mckoy: Into The Devil’s Den

Dear Mckoy: My wife went up on a work programme and currently resides in England. I am a successful businessman so I am in Jamaica running my business. My wife and I would take turns visiting each other but sometimes the loneliness takes a toll on me.

I met this girl at a restaurant one day and we started chitchatting. In the nights when I got lonely we would text each other. We started off with friendly texting and then we went out for dinner. She was such a calm person and had a sweet personality. That night I invited her over to my home and she gave the best ride ever. She explored my body in ways I have never imagined. The morning I woke up to her in the kitchen making breakfast; not even my wife makes me breakfast in bed so early, that was a winning ticket in my book. It was a weekend so she stayed over for the entire time; I was drained for work Monday to how she worked me out.

As time progressed we started seeing more of each other and established that it was a fling as I have my wife who I love and adore; she agreed. She started spending more time at my home but she played her role very well. I wanted her to have a ride comfortably so I purchased a car for her. She was so excited and thankful. I genuinely had good intentions for her because she was a good company so I took great care of her. I would ensure she was ok.

One time we were being intimate and she expressed that she loved me, now I thought it was only ‘sex talk’ so I just ignored it. I realize that she would make little comments while I was talking to my wife. One time I spoke on it and she said I should not talk to my wife around her. That got me mad and I banned her from my home for like 2 weeks. She apologized and beg to come back and I forgave her. That night she had me eating her like crazy and had me saying her pussy was the best tasting ever and that was the first time I sexed her without condoms. We were going ok until I overheard her telling her friend that I belong to her. I cussed her out and told her we have to end it. She said I will never be able to leave her.

She kept calling and leaving crazy messages for some time but I totally ignored her. One day I got a video message from her and I was shocked to see that she recorded the night I was eating her out. She started blackmailing me but that got me worse upset at her. She said she would eventually find my wife and send her the video if I didn’t take her back. I just ignored and blocked her. She would use other numbers to call but I would block them also. The girl became a stalker and would just pop up places I would go. An employee of mine who is a close friend told me that she showed him a glimpse of the video. I honestly felt like getting someone to destroy her but that’s not me so I couldn’t do it. What takes the cake now is that she sent me an email with my wife’s contact information. Now I am so stressed out because I picked up the devil’s daughter and I don’t want my wife to find out.

Stressed Man

Dear Stressed Man: I am sorry to hear about your ordeal. You need to act now; get a restraining order on her and report her to the relevant authorities. Ensure you come clean to your wife; let her know what happened before this lady gets to her. I hope everything works out for you.

All the best sir.

