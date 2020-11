Dancehall artiste Elephant Man will have to wait until February 2, 2021 for his case to be called up in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The entertainer appeared in the Half-Way-Tree-based court Tuesday.

He is charged with breaching Section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act; which mandates people arriving in Jamaica to make a truthful declaration to immigration personnel.

Law Enforcement officers say Elephant Man and his team reportedly toured Europe, but did not declare the countries visited on arrival at the Montego bay-based airport, which is an immigration requirement.

At the time, the Jamaican Government had put in place safety measures at ports of entry should persons who travelled outside the country contract COVID-19.

His lawyer, Christopher Townsend said he is yet to get the video footage he requested of the deejay’s arrival in March at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

Townsend said there was no restriction on the dancehall artiste’s ability to travel overseas.