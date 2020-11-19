2 more COVID-19 deaths, 69 positive

Jamaica News: Two more people have died as a result of COVID 19 while 69 more tested positive.

The Ministry of Health and wellness says the 69 new cases moved the total to 10,088. Those testing positive were in the age range three months to 83 years. St Catherine accounted for 20, Kingston and St Andrew 12 and St James 9, to be the leading parishes for new cases Wednesday.

There were 38 recoveries bringing that total to 5,407 while 4,306 cases are active. Ninety-one people are in hospital, seven of them critical.