2 more COVID-19 deaths, 69 positive

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Two more people have died as a result of COVID 19 while 69 more tested positive.

The Ministry of Health and wellness says the 69 new cases moved the total to 10,088. Those testing positive were in the age range three months to 83 years. St Catherine accounted for 20, Kingston and St Andrew 12 and St James 9, to be the leading parishes for new cases Wednesday.

There were 38 recoveries bringing that total to 5,407 while 4,306 cases are active. Ninety-one people are in hospital, seven of them critical.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....