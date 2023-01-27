Elderly St. Catherine Man Missing

Seventy-year-old Omar Maragh otherwise called ‘Mr. Bell’ and ‘Orchie’, of Wellington Street in Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, January 19.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Mr. Maragh was last seen in Spanish Town about
11:30 a.m. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, khaki pants and brown leather sandals. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omar Maragh is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Omar Maragh was made available at the time of this publication.