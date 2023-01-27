13-year-old Kimone Campbell Missing, from St. Catherine

13-year-old Kimone Campbell of Fairfield Close, Fairview Park, St. Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, January 25.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 134 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Kimone was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, grey shorts and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kimone Campbell is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.