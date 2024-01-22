Female Suspect Charged

Elderly Couple Stabbed to Death in Brooklyn Tragedy, Suspect in Custody

Leave a Comment / By / January 22, 2024

Elderly Couple Stabbed to Death: A 46-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday following accusations of fatally stabbing an elderly couple in their Brooklyn residence.

Jacob and Rachel Sperber, both 75, were discovered with multiple stab wounds inside their home on 45th Street in Borough Park on Saturday evening, prompting a swift police response.

The news of the tragic incident quickly circulated through the neighborhood, leaving residents in shock.

Emergency medical services from Hatzolah transported the injured Sperbers to Maimonides Medical Center, where they were sadly pronounced dead. A

Law enforcement presence intensified on the street as the investigation unfolded. Negotiators were present until the suspect was taken into custody.

While the police disclosed that the assault had a domestic context, they did not elaborate on the suspect’s relationship with the couple. However, a neighbor claimed that the suspect is the couple’s son.

The suspect, exhibiting visible scratches on his head, was removed from the building on a stretcher. The motive behind the double stabbing remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!