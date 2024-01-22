Elderly Couple Stabbed to Death in Brooklyn Tragedy, Suspect in Custody

Elderly Couple Stabbed to Death: A 46-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday following accusations of fatally stabbing an elderly couple in their Brooklyn residence.
Jacob and Rachel Sperber, both 75, were discovered with multiple stab wounds inside their home on 45th Street in Borough Park on Saturday evening, prompting a swift police response.
The news of the tragic incident quickly circulated through the neighborhood, leaving residents in shock.
Emergency medical services from Hatzolah transported the injured Sperbers to Maimonides Medical Center, where they were sadly pronounced dead. A
Law enforcement presence intensified on the street as the investigation unfolded. Negotiators were present until the suspect was taken into custody.
While the police disclosed that the assault had a domestic context, they did not elaborate on the suspect’s relationship with the couple. However, a neighbor claimed that the suspect is the couple’s son.
The suspect, exhibiting visible scratches on his head, was removed from the building on a stretcher. The motive behind the double stabbing remains unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.