Dear McKoy: I’m Having Feelings for My Cousin

Dear McKoy: I’m in a bit of a confusing situation and could really use your advice. I’m a 30-year-old guy, and it seems like I might be developing feelings for my 29-year-old cousin. I’ll be honest – the tension is there, and if we weren’t related, things might have taken a different turn by now.
We used to be close growing up, but my aunt decided to move to the country, and we lost touch in our late teens. Last year, she moved to back here in the same area that I am living. We reconnected, and surprisingly, we have a lot in common. We have been spending a lot of time together, almost like a couple. We hug closely, almost kissed but that’s as far as it goes.
The thing is, we’re family, and that makes things complicated. I really wish we weren’t related, but we are. I need advice on how to handle these emotions before they get too messy.
Any thoughts or experiences you can share would be appreciated.
W . J – Kingston
Dear W.J: It can be difficult to deal with complicated emotions inside the family, but it’s important to do so carefully. Think about your feelings for a moment; if you want more clarity, you might want to write them down.
Even if it makes you uncomfortable, talk to your cousin honestly and openly about how you’re feeling. Make sure that physical intimacy in your relationship is consistent with normal family dynamics by setting clear boundaries. You can consider consulting dependable family members, friends, or counselors for outside viewpoints.
Think about how acting on these emotions can affect your family’s dynamics in the long run. Give yourself space to comprehend and analyze your feelings. If necessary, seek individualized advice from a licensed counselor. The secret is to acknowledge and deal with these emotions while preserving a polite and healthy family relationship.
Best wishes – McKoy