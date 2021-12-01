Elaine Thompson-Herah is World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica was named the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year in a virtual awards ceremony.

The triple Olympic gold medalist is Jamaica’s third recipient of the award, following Merlene Ottey and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

This was the sprinter’s third nomination for the prestigious award.

Thompson-Herah won the women’s title ahead of Sifan Hassan (Netherlands, 5000m/10,000m), Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, 1500m), Sydney McLaughlin (USA, 400m hurdles), and Yulimar Rojas (Mexico, 400m hurdles) (Venezuela, triple jump).

She became the first woman since Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988 to win gold in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m in the same Olympics.