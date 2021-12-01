Teenager Arrested and Charged following Murder at Bus Stop in St Andrew

Nearly a month after a man was shot and killed while standing at a St Andrew bus stop, police have charged a teen with his murder.

Dante Dunwell, 19, of Mahogany Close in Kingston 11, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Kevin Livermore on November 3.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Livermore was standing at the bus stop at the intersection of Palm Lane and Olympic Way in Kingston 11 at approximately 12:45 p.m., when Dunwell approached him and opened fire.

Livermore collapsed and the accused fled. Livermore was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dunwell, a steelworker, has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. The Corporate Communications Unit did not specify a date for his upcoming court hearing.