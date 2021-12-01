Teenager Arrested and Charged following Murder at Bus Stop in St Andrew

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing

Nearly a month after a man was shot and killed while standing at a St Andrew bus stop, police have charged a teen with his murder.

Dante Dunwell, 19, of Mahogany Close in Kingston 11, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Kevin Livermore on November 3.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Livermore was standing at the bus stop at the intersection of Palm Lane and Olympic Way in Kingston 11 at approximately 12:45 p.m., when Dunwell approached him and opened fire.

Livermore collapsed and the accused fled. Livermore was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dunwell, a steelworker, has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. The Corporate Communications Unit did not specify a date for his upcoming court hearing.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com