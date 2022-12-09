Dudsymil Has High Hopes for Debut Album, “Zymil” (Deep Rivers)

Recording artiste Dudsymil is gearing up for the release of his debut album “Zymil (Deep Rivers).” The project was officially released on December 2, 2022.
“Most of the tracks were created under the pressures of life and having to navigate deep pain in silence. All the songs feel right and hit differently; I would call the DEEP RIVER an experience,” the artiste explained.
Completed over 24 months, the project was well supported by several key participants; GXM Mu6 and Skyfactory Music are credited as Executive Producers, with contributions from other producers Blk Orchid Productions, Neqz Records, Beta One, Kele Beats, Trxp Skull Records and Morris Code Production. Touted as his best work to date, the project contains a hit mix of chanting vocals, rhythmic flows, deep bass, contagious melodies and great lyrical content.
“One of the few benefits of the COVID lockdown is that it allowed time for introspection. A line in one of the track chants “2020 implies vision world you better see ting clearer.” I’m hoping for listeners to get an appreciation of the experience while listening to it, to the point where they will tell a friend who will tell another friend and so on,” the artiste expressed.
While this is his first official body of work, Dudsymil recorded his first track with Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor in 2003 on a 24 inch track. Describing his music as ‘meds music’ for weed smokers, the artiste got into music on a more serious level within the past 5 years.
“I got some good radio play in Jamaica for a Rihanna remake I did called “Go Away” – the video was shot by Cash Flow records. In Canada, I’m known for the song “T Dot We Go Hard” [with Sstyles] that was popular on Z1035 (a top commercial radio station). We even did a remix for the Raptors when they made the playoffs – it was a vibe in the city,” the artiste highlighted.
Following the release of this new album, expect more from Dudsymil in the future on a broad musical scale.
“I want to get into sound engineering so that’s something I plan on exploring further,” he revealed.
“Zymil (Deep Rivers)” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.