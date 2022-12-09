Croatia Stun Brazil 4-2 on Penalties to Reach the World Cup Semi-finals

Croatia Stun Brazil 4-2: Dominik Livakovic was Croatia’s penalty shoot-out hero once again as the 2018 finalists kept their nerve end tournament favourites Brazil’s World Cup dream in a 4-2 on spot kicks.
The 2018 beaten finalists four years ago, scored with all four of their spot-kicks as Rodrygo – taking his team’s first kick – was denied by the brilliant Livakovic and Marquinhos’ crucial fourth effort struck the post.
Neymar thought he had booked a place in the semi-finals for the six-time winners, with stunning extra-time effort illuminating the contest after a goalless 90 minutes,
But Zlatko Dalic’s remarkable team produced a sting in the tail when substitute Bruno Petkovic beat Alisson with a deflected strike in the 117th minute.
And it was the European side who emerged victorious once more, having done so by the same method against Japan in the last 16, to set up a semi-final meeting with the Netherlands or Argentina.