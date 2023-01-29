Drake Celebrates Mother’s Birthday with Lyrics from Sizzla’s “Thank U Mama”

Canadian rapper Drake utilized lyrics from Sizzla’s Thank U Mama to mark his mother’s 75th birthday.
The rapper took to Instagram to share highlights from the birthday soirée, which included family photos—including ones with his son Adonis and his father Dennis.
“75 Years
Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love
Kalonji,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday (January 28).
Thank U Mama was released in 2002, and still remains one of the singer’s most sought after tracks, particularly around Mother’s Day each year.
Sizzla, whose real name is Miguel Collins will be releasing a new album soon, and is currently rehearsing to go on tour in Japan. He is also set to perform at a Valentine’s Day concert in St Ann on February 18.
The singer is one of the most commercially and critically successful contemporary reggae artists and is noted for his high number of releases.As of 2018 he has released 56 solo albums.