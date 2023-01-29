19-year-old Stabbed to Death by 13-year-old Sister

The police in St James are probing the death of 19-year-old Noel Demetrius, who was allegedly stabbed by his 13-year-old sister during an altercation at their home in Irwin, St James, this morning.
According to reports, the siblings were at home with other family members shortly after 9:00 a.m., when they got into an argument.
Demetrius reportedly started to beat his younger sister. She allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest.
Demetrius was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.