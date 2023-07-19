Donald Trump reportedly hired Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann for $205K project

Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann once worked as an architect for former President Donald Trump, a report said.
The Trump Organization hired Heuermann’s architectural firm, RH Architecture, for a plumbing job on the 17th floor of the Trump Building at 40 Wall St., according toan October 2018 filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.
The project at the crown jewel Art Deco-style building was projected to cost $205,017.00, the document states.
The filing names Heuermann as the applicant, while the Trump Organization’s VP of property management, Steve Lafiosca, is shown as the owner.
Heuermann’s business address is listed as 19 W. 36th St. — presumably, the same Fifth Avenue haunt near where he was arrested last week on multiple murder charges.
The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for a comment on the project, which was first reported by TheRealDeal on Wednesday.
Heuermann, 59, was arrested near his office on July 13 and charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Lynn Costello, 22, and Megan Waterman, 27.
All three women’s remains were discovered in the marshes along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo State Park in December 2010.
Who is Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann?
A suspected serial killer has been arrested over the notorious Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island, The Post can confirm.
Rex Heuermann, 59, a married dad of two and architect at a New York City firm, has a home on 1st Avenue in Massapequa Park, sources told The Post.
His arrest is tied to the “Gilgo Four,” four women — Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25 — found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in 2010.
The body of Barthelemy was first found along Ocean Parkway on Dec. 11, 2010, sparking fears of a serial killer in the area.
By spring 2011, the number of bodies had climbed to 10, including eight women as well as an unidentified man and toddler.
Heuermann’s arrest comes after Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February 2022.
He is also the prime suspect in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25, who was the first of the so-called “Gilgo Four” to disappear.
The married father of two pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, and is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.
Trump scored 40 Wall St. from Kinson Properties in 1995 for less than $8 million, the New York Times reported.
Over the years, however, the wannabe mogul repeatedly claimed to have snagged the property for as little as $1 million, while also stating that the address was now worth up to $1 billion, TheRealDeal said in 2012.
More recently, 40 Wall St. made headlines as part of New York prosecutors’ investigation into the Trump Organization.
In 2012, the Trump Building was cited as being worth $527 million to lenders, but only $16.7 million to tax officials, the Washington Post reported.
In February of this year, the building was placed on a lender watchlist due to its rising maintenance costs and vacancy rate, according to Bloomberg.
