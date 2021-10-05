Decomposing body of Barnett Lane resident found

Up to this evening, residents of Barnett Lane in Montego Bay were concerned that a representative did not come to retrieve the decomposing body of Noel Reggie, a resident of the community who was found earlier day.

Reports reaching McKoy’s News were that the man, who was a popular technician was missing for days. today, residents smelled a foul stench coming from his home, and a man kicked his door in to find him dead on a chair in his home.

One of the residents of the community spoke to our news team today.

“No police nuh come from morning. From morning we call them. Nobody can go up there until police comes,” said Donovan Cooke who said he knew Reggie for years.

“Him stay to himself. Him nuh really associate wid nobody so we did concerned when we never see him,” Cooke added.

We will be following this story.

