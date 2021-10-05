Jah Cure remains locked up on Aggravated Assault and Attempted Manslaughter Charges in the Netherlands

Jah Cure will remain behind bars in the Netherlands, following serious charges laid against him.

The Reggae Singer faces multiple charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. This, following a stabbing incident with left a promoter there, hospitalised.

Reports are that the “Reflection” Singer stabbed music promoter, Nicardo Blake, in the Abdomen on October 1 following a dispute over performance fees.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted aggravated assault and attempted manslaughter. The matter was brought before the court today where he was remanded into custody for an additional 14 days pending further investigations.

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wukQUzr1jIE