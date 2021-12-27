Dear Mckoy: Relationship Based on All Lies

Dear Mckoy: I reside in Florida and I visited Jamaica for a funeral. While I was there, I met this handsome guy. He was very intelligent and charming. We developed a talking relationship, getting to know each other.

I found out he was very much single as his girlfriend migrated to United Kingdom and he was looking for someone to start a relationship. I on the other hand was very much married to my husband in Florida, but I wanted this guy so, of course, I did what any woman would have done and lied that I was very single too. We connected for the week I was there and even had sexual encounters numerous times.

We were having a great relationship as I would control the times we would talk on the phone (when my husband was at work or out somewhere). The good thing was that he didn’t have a visa. I work as a Registered Nurse and my husband is an Accountant so I have a pretty penny to spend. I would go to Jamaica for weekends to see my boyfriend. We would go to different hotels and chill.

After the second year, he even proposed to me which I gladly accepted. As soon as I reach the airport I had to remove the ring and go back to reality. It is so serious that we are even planning our wedding for March of 2022. This man adores me and care for me.

I am now at the breaking point because I have been living a lie that is about to catch up on me.

Identity Withheld

Dear Miss: You have woven a very deceptive and cruel web. Your deception is going to come out and oh what havoc you have created. To be planning a wedding that cannot happen is way past extreme. How do you even sleep at nights knowing what you are doing. I hope you are the one who is spending on that fraud preparation. I recommend that you come clean to both parties before the disaster strikes.

